Nation Other News 02 Mar 2022 70 pc power consumer ...
Nation, In Other News

70 pc power consumers in Charminar tamper with their meters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:27 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 7:04 am IST
As per audit findings, the Charminar zone also reports the maximum number of power thefts
Charminar zone, the largest energy consumer of the TS Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL), has over 6.3 lakh consumers across domestic and industrial categories. (AFP representational photo)
 Charminar zone, the largest energy consumer of the TS Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL), has over 6.3 lakh consumers across domestic and industrial categories. (AFP representational photo)

Hyderabad: Charminar zone, the largest energy consumer of the TS Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL), has over 6.3 lakh consumers across domestic and industrial categories.

As per audit findings, the Charminar zone also reports the maximum number of power thefts. As on date, it has to recover arrears of around Rs 52 crore, including penalties on power theft, tampering of meters and outstanding bills.

 

Department officials complain that 70 per cent of domestic consumers in the zone are involved in theft or tampering of meters while many others are allegedly involved in wrong meter readings.

Almost 80 per cent of consumers are from the domestic category, while the others come under the industrial and commercial category.
The zone covers densely populated localities like Charminar, Begum Bazaar and Aramghar while those in the east zone are from Kothapet and Dilsukhnagar. Recovery officials are subject to harrowing times from near-violent mobs when they go for the collection of arrears.

 

“We need to take support of the PTS wing that comprises probationary police officials attached to TSSPDCL and APTS,” sources in TSSPDCL said.

“Our vigilance teams are engaged in intensive search operations every other day to detect cases. We conduct surprise checks, bookcases against power theft and tampering and slap huge penalties as per the TSSPDCL Violation Act,” a senior official of TSSPDCL said.

...
Tags: tsspdcl, charminar zone, domestic consumers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)

BJD sweeps three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->