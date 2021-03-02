Nation Other News 02 Mar 2021 Will you marry her: ...
Nation, In Other News

Will you marry her: CJI asks govt servant accused of raping minor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Mar 2, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 7:03 am IST
The apex court granted protection from arrest to the petitioner for eight weeks
The petitioner's lawyer submitted before the bench that his client is a government servant, and he will face suspension due to his arrest in the matter. — AFP
 The petitioner's lawyer submitted before the bench that his client is a government servant, and he will face suspension due to his arrest in the matter. — AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a government servant accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl if he would marry her.

Heading a three judge bench Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde asked the lawyer appearing for the accused whether his client would marry the victim girl. “We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” he said, making clear the court’s position.

 

The lawyer, upon taking instructions from the accused rapist, informed the court that the accused can’t marry the victim as he is already married.

“I wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot, as I am already married. Trial is going on, charges are yet to be framed,” the accused told the court.

“You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant,” CJI Bobde told the lawyer appearing for the accused.

Other judges on the bench included Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian.

 

Dismissing the petition by the accused as withdrawn, the top court in its order said “However, there shall be stay of arrest of the petitioners for a period of eight weeks. Thereafter, the Trial Court will decide the question of the liberty of the petitioners.”

Describing it as “atrocious”, the Bombay high court had set-aside the trial court order granting anticipatory bail to the accused who has moved the top court against the high court order.

The accused had repeatedly raped the victim when she was 16 years old and studying in 9th standard. However, when things came to light, the accused’s mother dissuaded the victim's mother from reporting the matter to police. She assured that when the victim turns 18 she will be married to the accused. But that did not happen and a complaint was filed after a gap of two years.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, government servant accused of rape, will you marry her, supreme court gives protection from arrest for 8 weeks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In the case of Serum Institute, hackers have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers. — Representational image

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers

Police found Rs. 20 lakh and two kg heroin in a Hyundai Creta owned by one Abdul Momin Peer at a makeshift checkpoint near Handwara. — Representational image

NIA arrests four accused of narco-terrorism in J&K

Due to the lack of safe water sources, the village with a 300-strong population depends on this pond for drinking water. (Representational Photo: PTI)

No entry for women during ‘periods’ in Paipedu village pond

Sources in TRS said KCR had commissioned six surveys by various private agencies between February 1 and February 28 on a weekly basis. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR surveys see TRS winning hands down in upcoming polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

Indian tourists boost cash registers in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar witnesses the exchange of agreements between India and Maldives on a wide range of domains. (PTI)

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Loud noise at Celkon's worksite day and night shatters serenity in L&T County

Residents of the L&T Serene County in Gachibowli holding candle light protest on Wednesday (DC image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham