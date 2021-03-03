DC IMPACT: Paipedu village to get drinking water facility soon

ANANTAPUR: The village of Paipedu will get safe drinking water within two days and the defunct bore wells in the region would be repaired and made usable, a team of officials who visited the village on advice from the district collector promised the inhabitants on Tuesday.

The district administration said a road would soon be laid to the village which does not have a proper access even from mandal headquarters.

A team of district, divisional and mandal-level officials rushed to the village in Mudigubba mandal on Tuesday following publication of a report highlighting the villagers’ water woes, in Deccan Chronicle. The report also cited that women in the village faced additional problems in fetching water from a nearby pond.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu took immediate note of the report and asked the tahsildar and rural water supply engineer to visit the village and take remedial measures. The collector also sought a report from the tahsildar by Tuesday evening along with details after holding a meeting with the villagers.

The superintendent engineer Venkata Ramana got a dressing down from the collector and he put the blame on local engineers and staff for their failure to found solution for the drinking water problem. More than 300 people lived in the village.

The engineer interacted with the villagers and inspected the pond being used for drinking purpose and also the damaged pipeline system. “We will supply about 1000 litres of drinking water to the village through Satya Sai drinking water project by rectifying the damaged pipeline near Madannagaripalli within two days,” he told the villagers.

The officials’ team was urged by the villagers to set up a fencing to protect the pond and ensure safety to its water. Tahasildar Anwar Hussain said in his report that the drinking water problem will be solved soon.

Meanwhile, medical teams said awareness campaigns were already taken up about safe delivery as the village women do not go to hospitals for childbirth and use traditional practices for the same and post-delivery care. Villager Venkataiah lauded collector Gandham Chandrudu for his immediate response to solve the serious water problem in the village.