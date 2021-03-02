Business Other News 02 Mar 2021 Box office collectio ...
Business, In Other News

Box office collections drop 85% in 2020

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Mar 2, 2021, 7:28 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2021, 7:45 am IST
The fall in collections can be attributed to the significant fall in movie releases during the year to 75
An analysis of the financials of 44 companies in the film production, distribution and entertainment industry showed total expenditure also declined by nearly three-fourths, which helped minimise losses for players. — Representational image
 An analysis of the financials of 44 companies in the film production, distribution and entertainment industry showed total expenditure also declined by nearly three-fourths, which helped minimise losses for players. — Representational image

CHENNAI: Total box office collections of Indian film industry were down 85 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year. The box office collections in 2020 stood at Rs 861 crore against Rs 5,613 crore in 2019—a drop of 85 per cent. In fact, in2019, the collections had grown 30 per cent, from Rs 4,422 crore in 2018, as per a report by Care Ratings.

The fall in collections can be attributed to the significant fall in movie releases during the year to 75. Out of these, just 7 films were released between November 15 and December 25, which clocked total revenues of Rs 36 crore. The remaining 68 films were released between January 1 and March 13 and generated box office revenues of Rs 825 crore. In the previous year, 246 movies had clocked collections of Rs 5,613 crore.

 

An analysis of the financials of 44 companies in the film production, distribution and entertainment industry showed total expenditure also declined by nearly three-fourths, which helped minimise losses for players. The industry’s loss at the net level stood at Rs 403 crore in Q1 FY21, which reduced to Rs 288 crore in Q2 and to Rs 71 crore in Q3 FY21.

Minimal electricity and water charges and reduction in employee costs through measures like layoffs, retrenchment and reduction in salaries led to lower operational cost.

Other overheads were controlled with contractual obligations like housekeeping and security being suspended during lockdown. Also, rent and common facility charges stood nil due to the invocation of force majeure under the respective lease agreements due to the pandemic and engaging with developers to seek waiver for lockdown period and reduced rent / revenue share post opening.

 

The central government gave its nod to reopen cinemas for audiences from October 15, 2020 onwards with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, reopening cinemas was at the discretion of various state governments. Still, most movie producers are not at ease with theatre releases.

...
Tags: care ratings, movie theatre collections, cinema halls closed pandemic-induced lockdown, movie releases drop, orders on reopening cinemas, lockdown hits movie theatres, box office collections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Last month, its board had approved a proposal of setting off the lender's accumulated losses by April 1, 2021. — Representational image

IDBI to set off Rs 45,586 cr accumulated losses against balance in securities account

The top 5 sectors in which the scheme is invested in are IT, consumer discretionary, health care, financials, and industrials. — Representational image

SBI MF’s international fund to tap top S&P 500 firms

The government has already indicated that it expects to complete BPCL privatisation by the first half of the fiscal beginning April (2021-22). — Representational image

BPCL to sell NRL stake to OIL, EIL for Rs 9.9K cr

The top 10 carmakers who produce 97 per cent of the total domestic sales clocked a 24 per cent growth in domestic volumes in February.. (Image credit: CarDelkho.com)

Cars regain speed, clock 24% growth in February



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SBI MF’s international fund to tap top S&P 500 firms

The top 5 sectors in which the scheme is invested in are IT, consumer discretionary, health care, financials, and industrials. — Representational image

So you thought corona was good for insurance companies?

Insurers have paid out Rs 1400 crore since the pandemic began.

IRDAI proposes lower capital, liberal norms to float micro-insurance companies

The IRDAI committee has also suggested that a Risk-based capital (RBC) approach should be adopted to enable the progressive growth of the microinsurance business while maintaining the highest prudential standards.

Tamil Nadu's electronics policy sets up $ 100 billion target by 2025

Tamil Nadu's new electronics policy aims for a quarter of the country's exports by 2025.

People's Bank of China invests Rs 15 crore in ICICI Bank amid India-China tension

People's Bank of China picks up 0.006 pc stake in ICICI Bank. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham