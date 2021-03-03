AP Chambers seeks Integrated Mega Textile Park for the State

There are about 18,000 power looms of which about 9,000 are shuttle looms and 1300 high-speed air jet looms. — Representational Image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) requested an integrated mega textile park for the state. AP Chambers president K.V.S. Prakash Rao and general secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao, mentioning the Union Budget announcement of setting up seven mega textile parks, said AP is ranked seventh in terms of cotton production.

Prakash Rao and Bhaskara Rao said that the AP Chambers submitted a presentation on the matter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The duo said that the chambers highlighted the strengths of the state in the textile sector including the presence of a large number of spinning mills, availability of raw material and skilled manpower. As per current estimates, there are about 150 spinning mills in Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of approximately 4 million spindles producing 2 million kgs of cotton yarn per day.

They explained that there are about 18,000 power looms of which about 9,000 are shuttle looms and 1300 high-speed air jet looms. The state also has well-developed ginning and spinning segments. They stated that West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Chittoor districts have many textile-based industries such as modern textile weaving, cloth weaving, hosiery and spinning mills.

Prakash Rao and Bhaskara Rao said that as most of the yarn produced in the state is being exported due to the lack of value addition, there is a need to set up the mega textile park in order to convert the major portion of the yarn produced into fabric and garments within the State and to promote the state as a destination for global textile majors.