Nation, In Other News

Nirbhaya convict Pawan Kumar seeks President's mercy a day before execution

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions
 PTI file photo

Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case Pawan Kumar Gupta on Monday filed a mercy plea before the President of India, his lawyer A P Singh said.

The lawyer said he filed the plea after getting information that the Supreme Court had dismissed Gupta's curative petition.

 

Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed the petition, saying no case is made out on the curative petition filed by convict Gupta.

The mercy petitions of three convicts — Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay — have already been dismissed by the President.

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President.

While Akshay has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition, Pawan filed the mercy plea before the President today.

