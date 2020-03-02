Nation Other News 02 Mar 2020 Delhi violence: Raji ...
Nation, In Other News

Delhi violence: Rajinikanth backs Muslim leaders

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Actor says he is “willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country”
Rajinikanth (ANI Photo)
 Rajinikanth (ANI Photo)

Chennai: Days after condemning the communal violence in Delhi, Tamil film superstar and politician Rajinikanth said on Sunday that he was willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country.

The actor made the comments in a tweet after a few leaders from a Muslim outfit called on him at his residence.

 

"I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity and peace," he said in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, members of the Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Jama'athul Uama Sabai' met the 69-year-old actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, and has left 46 dead and over 200 injured.

Last week, Rajinikanth had lashed out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, saying the violence should have been dealt with an "iron fist". In a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

...
Tags: superstar rajinikanth, tamil actor, delhi riots, delhi burning, anti-caa chennai, anti-caa, citizenship amendment act (caa), anti-cab protests, tamil film superstar, tamil actor condemns delhi riots, rajini condemns delhi riots
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Anti-CAA campaign in Telangana from March 1
Shaheen Bagh in Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters take to streets near Chepauk

Latest From Nation

(File photo)

No stay on Nirbhaya convicts' execution: Delhi court

Representational image

Abortion bill to ensure safe termninaton of pregnancy, give women reproductive rights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata (PTI Photo)

Goli maaro slogan lands 3 BJP workers in trouble in Kolkata

AFP Photo

Govt confirms first COVID19 case in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nirbhaya convict Pawan Kumar seeks President's mercy a day before execution

PTI file photo

Quarantined Kerala man dies, final Covid-19 test results awaited

PTI file photo shows medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college.

Baramulla: Army officer dies trying to save his dog from fire

Representational image

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav Thackeray takes over as Saamana editor

Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray (PTI Photo)

Afghan solder with ‘Kerala hands’ dies in bomb blast

File photo of Major Abdul Rahim of the Afghan army who received a transplant of hands from a Kerala accident victim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham