  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 02 Feb 2023 SC dismisses PIL on ...
Nation, In Other News

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:28 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 12:28 am IST
Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
 Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest plea seeking to restrict candidates from contesting election from more than one constituency during general elections to Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies, stating that the issue is a matter of “legislative policy” that comes under the domain of Parliament.

Refusing to strike down Section 33(7) of the Representation of People Act that permits a candidate to simultaneously contest from two constituencies during election to Lok Sabha or the State Assembly, a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam S. Narasimha and Justice J.B. Pardiwala said that it is a matter of “legislative policy”  concerning “political democracy” falling within the domain of Parliament and the court has nothing to do with it.

The Section 33(7) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, permits a candidate to simultaneously contest any election (Parliamentary, State Assembly, Biennial Council, or bye-elections) from up to two constituencies. The provision was introduced in 1996 prior to which there was no bar on the number of constituencies from which a candidate could contest election at a time.

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. This issue lies in the domain of Parliamentary sovereignty. It is a matter for parliament to decide if such a choice should be made available.”

Noting that the Law Commission in its 255 report had  recommended  restricting a candidate to contest from one constituency only and 2004 Chief Election Commissioner’s recommendation to the then Prime Minister, the court in its order said that it was for Parliament to decide.

In the course of the hearing, the bench said that at times it happens that a leader to project his pan-India acceptance, contests election from two constituencies from different regions, and it has happened in India since long.

The court said that permitting a candidate to contest from more than one seat is a matter of legislative policy since ultimately it is for Parliament to decide whether the political democracy is furthered by granting such a choice.

The top court order leaving  it to parliament to take a call came on a PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking to declare as invalid and ultra-vires section 33(7) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, which allows a person to contest a general election or a group of bye-elections or biennial elections from two constituencies.

He also sought direction to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate steps to discourage independent candidates from contesting Parliament and state Assembly elections.

“When a candidate contests from two seats, it is imperative that he has to vacate one of the two seats if he wins both. This, apart from the consequent unavoidable financial burden on the public exchequer, government manpower and other resources for holding bye-election against the resultant vacancy, is also an injustice to the voters of the constituency which the candidate is quitting from,” the plea had said.

Upadhyay in his plea had stated that in July 2004, the Chief Election Commissioner had urged the then Prime Minister for amendment of Section 33(7) of the RP Act to provide that a person cannot contest from more than one constituency for the same office simultaneously.

The poll panel, the PIL said, had alternatively suggested that if existing provisions are retained, then the candidate contesting from two seats should bear the cost of the bye-election to the seat that the contestant decides to vacate in the event of his/her winning both seats.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, representation of people act, law commission, prime minister narendra modi, election commission of india (eci), chief election commissioner
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Politicians eye poll win, not welfare: KTR

The Telangana High Court. (File Photo: PTI)

Musaddilal case: ED challenges orders of single judge

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

There are around 1.4 lakh in-service and retired people undergoing treatment under the Employees' Health Scheme (EHS) scheme. (AFP file photo)

Special wing at city GGH for government staff, pensioners



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Screened BBC documentary on institute's campus: FTII students' association

On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary The Modi Question' at FTII, said a statement issued by the FTII Students' Association. (Photo: Teitter)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->