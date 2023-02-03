  
Nation Politics 02 Feb 2023
Nation, Politics

PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 3, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 12:26 am IST
This is the second time that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the city has been postponed. Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January 19. (File Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city on February 13 is unlikely to happen as he will be busy with the Parliament Budget Session on that day, sources said.

During his visit to the city, the PM was to take part in programmes organised by the Indian Railways, including the groundbreaking ceremony of the Secunderabad railway station’s Rs 699-crore redevelopment project as well as the foundation stone ceremony for the railway coach overhauling factory at Kazipet at the cost of Rs 521 crore.

The PM was to address a public meeting later that day. This is the second time that the PM’s visit to the city has been postponed. Earlier, he was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on January  19.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah is planning to visit the city to participate in Central government-related programmes. Separately, Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P.Nadda are likely to participate in Parliament Pravasi Yojana meetings in the state although dates are yet to be finalised, sources informed.

"We are yet to get complete details of Amit Shah's visit to Telangana state," BJP state general secretary G.Premender Reddy stated.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, parliament budget session, indian railways, secunderabad railway station, railway coach, kazipet railway coach factory, hyderabad news, union home minister amit shah, central government, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


