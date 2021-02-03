Govt, private schools ready for approaching exams in Telangana

The schools that reopened on Monday for offline classes for Classes 9 and above, both government and private, say they have covered most of the syllabus in the online classes, and are preparing for exams with the revision, and clearing of doubts. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: With the CBSE exam schedule announced on Monday, and those of SSC and Intermediate earlier, schools say they are prepared for the approaching exams despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The schools that reopened on Monday for offline classes for Classes 9 and above, both government and private, say they have covered most of the syllabus in the online classes, and are preparing for exams with the revision, and clearing of doubts.

While CBSE announced the exam schedule on Tuesday, for Classes 10 and 12, from May 4 to June 10, the TS Board of Intermediate Education announced last week that Intermediate first and second year exams will be conducted from May 1 and May 2, respectively. The timetable is awaited for the SSC examinations, they will start on May 17.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, principals and headmasters of several private and government schools said they were focusing on completing practical work and revision or clearing of doubts in subjects like maths in the offline classes.

“We have reached a point of conducting pre-board exams for the students. We are more than ready with our syllabus, with most of it covered in online classes,” said Minu Salooja, assistant director, Glendale Academy. Similar is the case at schools like Johnson Grammar School, Silver Oaks, Pallavi Model School, and Hyderabad Public School, all of who say they have been able to complete the syllabus, and are giving individual attention to students in classes.

“Students have lost the practice of writing during the online classes. It is getting difficult for them to complete papers in three hours. So we will focus on written exercises for Classes 9 to 11 and on practicals on Class 12,” said Simi Sunir Nagi, Principal, Pallavi Model School.

At government schools as well, teachers are focusing on helping students with practice worksheets in physical classes. R. Sharada, incharge Head Mistress of Government Girls High School Majeedia in Masab Tank, said that subjects like math and the sciences where students face most difficulty will be the focus in the next few months and doubts will be cleared with the help of revision and practice worksheets.