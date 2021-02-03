Nation Other News 02 Feb 2021 Govt, private school ...
Nation, In Other News

Govt, private schools ready for approaching exams in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Feb 3, 2021, 4:19 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 4:19 am IST
CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 from May 4, SSC exams from May 17, Intermediate 1 and 2 year exams will be conducted from May 1 and 2
The schools that reopened on Monday for offline classes for Classes 9 and above, both government and private, say they have covered most of the syllabus in the online classes, and are preparing for exams with the revision, and clearing of doubts. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The schools that reopened on Monday for offline classes for Classes 9 and above, both government and private, say they have covered most of the syllabus in the online classes, and are preparing for exams with the revision, and clearing of doubts. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: With the CBSE exam schedule announced on Monday, and those of SSC and Intermediate earlier, schools say they are prepared for the approaching exams despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The schools that reopened on Monday for offline classes for Classes 9 and above, both government and private, say they have covered most of the syllabus in the online classes, and are preparing for exams with the revision, and clearing of doubts.

 

While CBSE announced the exam schedule on Tuesday, for Classes 10 and 12, from May 4 to June 10, the TS Board of Intermediate Education announced last week that Intermediate first and second year exams will be conducted from May 1 and May 2, respectively. The timetable is awaited for the SSC examinations, they will start on May 17.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, principals and headmasters of several private and government schools said they were focusing on completing practical work and revision or clearing of doubts in subjects like maths in the offline classes.

 

“We have reached a point of conducting pre-board exams for the students. We are more than ready with our syllabus, with most of it covered in online classes,” said Minu Salooja, assistant director, Glendale Academy. Similar is the case at schools like Johnson Grammar School, Silver Oaks, Pallavi Model School, and Hyderabad Public School, all of who say they have been able to complete the syllabus, and are giving individual attention to students in classes.

“Students have lost the practice of writing during the online classes. It is getting difficult for them to complete papers in three hours. So we will focus on written exercises for Classes 9 to 11 and on practicals on Class 12,” said Simi Sunir Nagi, Principal, Pallavi Model School.

 

At government schools as well, teachers are focusing on helping students with practice worksheets in physical classes. R. Sharada, incharge Head Mistress of Government Girls High School Majeedia in Masab Tank, said that subjects like math and the sciences where students face most difficulty will be the focus in the next few months and doubts will be cleared with the help of revision and practice worksheets.

...
Tags: exams in telangana, cbse exams, ssc exams, intermediate exams, telangana, board exams in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham