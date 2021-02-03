Chemical fertilisers leading to cancer, says health minister

KARIMNAGAR: Rythu Vedikas are becoming a very good platform for farmers to exchange scientific knowledge about crops and derive maximum benefits with less investments, said health minister Etela Rajendar on Tuesday.

The minister was inaugurating a Rythu Vedika building in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district. He was accompanied by ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, DCCB vice chairman Pingili Ramesh and market committee chairman Vala Balakishan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendar said many people living in rural areas are suffering from various kinds of health issues, including cancer. This is due to usage of chemical fertilisers in cultivation of crops. He underlined the need to educate farmers about demerits of using chemical fertilisers and instead cultivating crops using bio-manures. This way, a major revolution can be brought about in the field of agriculture, apart from ensuring a cleaner environment and healthy crops.

Rythu vedikas can become a platform for declaring a war against usage of chemical fertilisers, the health minister remarked.

He said during 2008, when he was an MLA, the entire world suffered from an economic crisis. But India did not, as most people were dependent on agriculture.

Coming to the present scenario, he pointed out that India’s population is around 135 crore. But many people are surviving on half stomach while some suffered with hunger. Rajendar underlined that whichever the government, it must remember that it is the farmer who will feed the nation. Only if farmers do well, the nation will do good; he pointed out.