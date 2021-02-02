45% attendance in Telangana educational institutions on first day after lockdown

High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. — DC Image

Hyderabad: After almost 11 months, students stepped out with books and bags in hand, as over 14,000 high schools, about 2,500 junior colleges and over 1,000 graduate and postgraduate colleges started physical classes on Monday. Students and teachers obliged the mask mandate, a new normal at educational institutions, and maintained social distance.

As per data released by the education department on Monday, the total attendance stood at 45 per cent for Classes 9 and 10.

High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. Parents felt confident in sending kids to school.

"We are scared of catching the virus, but more excited to be able to see our friends and get back to the routine of school life after such a long time", said a Class 9 student from Hyderabad Public School.

At Johnson Grammar School and government schools in East Marredpally and Lalapet, among others, students were seen chatting with each other while keeping a safe distance between themselves during the breaks.

Sophia Reena Leo, Principal of Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, said, "We did not expect such a huge turn-out on the first day itself. The parents came to drop their kids and even took a tour of the premises to ensure the safety of their child. I think they went back satisfied."

Schools have set up special time tables to accommodate both in-person and online classes. There is also a system at some schools where each class batch has been allotted alternate days to attend online and physical classes.

Minu Salooja, assistant director, Glendale Academy, said the response among parents was picking up and several have consented to sitting for physical exams. She added that it is likely that in the coming weeks, more students will come to school considering the positive response on the first day.