Nation Other News 02 Feb 2021 45% attendance in Te ...
Nation, In Other News

45% attendance in Telangana educational institutions on first day after lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Feb 2, 2021, 2:01 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2021, 2:01 am IST
Students were seen chatting with each other while keeping a safe distance between themselves during the breaks
High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. — DC Image
 High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. — DC Image

Hyderabad: After almost 11 months, students stepped out with books and bags in hand, as over 14,000 high schools, about 2,500 junior colleges and over 1,000 graduate and postgraduate colleges started physical classes on Monday. Students and teachers obliged the mask mandate, a new normal at educational institutions, and maintained social distance.

As per data released by the education department on Monday, the total attendance stood at 45 per cent for Classes 9 and 10.

 

High school students at private and government schools seemed excited about meeting their classmates after the long gap. Parents felt confident in sending kids to school.

"We are scared of catching the virus, but more excited to be able to see our friends and get back to the routine of school life after such a long time", said a Class 9 student from Hyderabad Public School.

At Johnson Grammar School and government schools in East Marredpally and Lalapet, among others, students were seen chatting with each other while keeping a safe distance between themselves during the breaks.

 

Sophia Reena Leo, Principal of Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, said, "We did not expect such a huge turn-out on the first day itself. The parents came to drop their kids and even took a tour of the premises to ensure the safety of their child. I think they went back satisfied."

Schools have set up special time tables to accommodate both in-person and online classes. There is also a system at some schools where each class batch has been allotted alternate days to attend online and physical classes.

Minu Salooja, assistant director, Glendale Academy, said the response among parents was picking up and several have consented to sitting for physical exams. She added that it is likely that in the coming weeks, more students will come to school considering the positive response on the first day.

 

...
Tags: schools reopen after covid lockdown, mask mandate at schools, 45% attendance registered at schools in telangana, johnson grammar school, online classes, glendale academy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source:PTI)

Budget provides no succour for Covid-19 victims...

A meme circulated among the netizens after announcing the budget (Image source: Twitter@nickhunterr)

Memes mock Union Budget, compared to Madanapalli double murder case

YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy (Image source: DC Image)

YSRC deeply disappointed over no funds to AP in union budget

President Ram Nath Kovind with Uniond Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, (Image source: PTI)

ASDASDASDASDADASD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Clear air on Covid jab fatalities, Centre urged

A medical staff being administered with COVID vaccine, image used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image/Murali Krishna)

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham