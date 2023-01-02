KCR's job card swung students in favour of BRS govt, says survey

Of the nearly 50,000 jobs that were notified and applications called for, nearly 18,000 pertain to the police department alone while the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 23 notifications to fill nearly 18,000 posts. Medical and health department and other departments have issued notification to fill another 14,000 vacancies. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Three job notifications have been issued every month on average to fill nearly 50,000 vacancies in various departments since April last year, keeping students, youths, and the unemployed busy with exam preparations and turned them in favour of the BRS government, according to surveys commissioned by the party leadership.

According to party sources, these surveys were conducted at universities and colleges to gauge the pulse of the young on the series of employment notifications issued by the state government to fill over 80,000 vacancies ahead of the December elections.

The surveys, sources said, indicated that student unrest and anger that was clearly seen against the BRS (then TRS) during the 2018 Assembly elections due to a lack of job notifications was no longer visible due to the issuance of 24 job notifications in the last eight months since April, for which exams will be held almost every month until October, while Assembly polls are scheduled for December.

In March last, the CM had announced that over 80,000 positions would be filled through direct recruitment, of which notifications for 50,000 jobs had been issued. Students and the unemployed were less likely to participate in agitations planned by opposition parties or student organisations affiliated to political parties, demanding jobs or job announcements, and would instead prefer to focus on exam preparation to secure jobs, the survey found.

Nearly 50 lakh students, unemployed individuals, and government job seekers are estimated to have submitted or will shortly submit applications to appear for the recruitment exams.

The government's decision to raise the upper age limit for these recruitment exams by 10 years, with the exception of police recruitment, has allowed a few lakh additional candidates to compete for jobs. The age restriction for the general category was previously 34 years, but it has since been raised to 44 years.

Candidates from the BC, SC, and ST categories will be given a five-year relaxation. All of these measures have resulted in almost 50 lakh youth engaging in exam preparations for the entire election year 2023.

Of the nearly 50,000 jobs that were notified and applications called for, nearly 18,000 pertain to the police department alone while the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 23 notifications to fill nearly 18,000 posts. Medical and health department and other departments have issued notification to fill another 14,000 vacancies.

The state government has entrusted the responsibility of filling 22,000 jobs to TSPSC so far, of which it has already issued notifications for 18,000 posts starting with Group-I notification in April 2022. In December alone, it issued a dozen notifications. The notifications for the remaining 4,000 jobs are set to be issued this month. The notifications to fill balance 30,000 jobs will be followed soon, taking the total to 80,000.