Guntur TD event organiser Srinivasa Rao arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2023, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:42 am IST
Police allowed five Telugu Desam leaders, led by Nakka Anandbabu, to meet him in the police station. — Representational image/DC
VIJAYAWADA: Police on Monday arrested Vuyyuru Foundation chairman and non-resident Indian, Srinivasa Rao, on a charge that he caused the death of some persons due to negligence. Arrested under Section 304 (2) of IPC, he was produced before a court and put in judicial remand.

Rao was absconding soon after the death of three persons and injuries to many in the stampede at a public meeting in Guntur, which was attended by former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday evening.

The police booked a case at Nallapadu police station based on a complaint from the family members of one of the deceased, Ramadevi, and started a search for him on Sunday itself. After the arrest, the police shifted him to the crime police station in Guntur for questioning.

Police allowed five Telugu Desam leaders, led by Nakka Anandbabu, to meet him in the police station.

It was at the initiative of Rao and at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu that the event for distribution of ‘Janata Vastralu’ and essential commodities to the people in Guntur was held, leading to a stampede and three deaths.

At the start of the meeting, Naidu had appreciated Rao’s role in organising the event. The stampede took place after Naidu left the venue.

