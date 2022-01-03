Nation Other News 02 Jan 2022 HMDA and traffic pol ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA and traffic police join hands to check over-speeding on ORR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 3, 2022, 2:52 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Several motorists have been noticed driving over the 100 kmph speed limit at locations where there are no speed guns
The authorities will collaborate TCC with TMC and penalise over-speeding drivers with concrete evidence including photographs and CCTV cameras present at the inter-changes. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The authorities will collaborate TCC with TMC and penalise over-speeding drivers with concrete evidence including photographs and CCTV cameras present at the inter-changes. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in coordination with the traffic police, will teach basic arithmetic — speed = distance ÷ time — to commuters travelling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Several motorists have been noticed driving over the 100 kmph speed limit at locations where there are no speed guns. The HMDA along with the traffic police, in their bid to regulate the average speed at the overall 158 km stretch, have decided not only to install more speed guns to catch speeding motorists but also to monitor the average speed maintained from one point to the next point.

 

The authorities are chalking out plans to deduct the penalty amount directly from the FASTags.

As per the annual reports submitted by Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, with 60 persons having lost their lives, the ORR saw a 35 per cent spike in fatal road mishaps in 2021 when compared to 2020. In Cyberabad alone, 39 persons had died in 33 accidents while in Rachakonda limits, 19 persons were killed in 41 accidents.

Police personnel identified that only a few motorists were following the maximum speed limit only at 10 designated locations where speed guns were installed. They were driving at high speeds in the stretches where there were no speed guns.

 

In this backdrop, the traffic police decided to seek the help of HMDA, where the toll management system (TMS) is already in place. The TMS has helped HMDA monitor the vehicles and classify them with the computer operated sensors installed at every inter-change. The system has helped the municipal authority enhance accountability and ensure transparency pertaining to toll collection. And now the authorities are to add an extra feature to TMS to monitor the average speed maintained by vehicles at every entry and exit points (inter-changes) by using basic math formula.  

 

There are 19 inter-changes on the ORR, a main traffic control centre (TCC) at Nanakramguda inter-change and sub-TCC at Ghatkesar inter-change. The authorities will collaborate TCC with TMC and penalise over-speeding drivers with concrete evidence including photographs and CCTV cameras present at the inter-changes. If the motorists cross the maximum speed limit, the penal amount of Rs 1,000 will be deducted from fastags. If the vehicle owner does not maintain sufficient amount in fastag, the individual has to pay double the penal amount in cash.

 

A senior official told Deccan Chronicle that this is in the conceptualisation stage and authorities have been discussing its practical implementation. He said they have been preparing a foolproof mechanism, where evidence of traffic violation could be shown to the vehicle owner. The official said this mechanism is scientifically possible but they should check its practical implementation. He said that if everything goes according to plan, a check on over-speeding will be implemented very soon.

...
Tags: hyderabad traffic issues
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man assists a child to use hand sanitizer as a precaution against coronavirus before entering at an Industrial exhibition in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 33,750 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delay in PG admission to deprive country of 80k medicos

The Hyderabad city police’ annual report showed that out of the 328 rape cases reported in the commissionerate. (Photo: DC/File)

Crimes against women on rise in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lakshadweep declares Sunday as holiday for schools, ends Friday holiday system

Lakshadweep Administration Office. (Photo: AP)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

527 fishing boats back to shores before Cyclone Jawad

A senior officer of the ICG (North East regional headquarters) informed that all the fishing boats in West Bengal and Odisha have been accounted for and reported to be safe in harbour. (DC Image)

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 37 years on, children then not born scarred forever

Survivors and victims' families of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' in Madhya Pradesh during a protest (Photo: PTI/File)

Sky-high fuel prices: Physically disabled seek electric tricycles

Janashakthi Vedike president and social activist Madhav Nayak submitting the memorandum to Karwar assistant commissioner. (Photo by arrangement).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->