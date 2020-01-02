Nation Other News 02 Jan 2020 Fortnight before 29t ...
Nation, In Other News

Fortnight before 29th birthday, firefighter dies saving lives in Delhi factory fire

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 9:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 9:54 pm IST
Amit Balyan was fighting a factory blaze when the building caved in on him
Smoke billows from a battery factory at Peeragarhi in New Delhi which collapsed after a blaze broke out early Thursday morning. A firefighter was killed in the incident and 14 others were injured. (Photo: PTI)
 Smoke billows from a battery factory at Peeragarhi in New Delhi which collapsed after a blaze broke out early Thursday morning. A firefighter was killed in the incident and 14 others were injured. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A firefighter died while saving lives after a battery factory in Peera Garhi of northwest Delhi collapsed following an explosion due to a fire early Thursday morning.

Fourteen people were injured in the incident while 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard.

 

The firefighter has been identified as Amit Balyan.

Delhi’s fire service was called to the blaze at 4.23 am following an explosion at the factory. Even as firemen were dousing the fire, the back of the two-storey building collapsed.

All the firemen, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued, two with critical injuries. Balyan was admitted to the Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute with injuries but succumbed.

Plumes of smoke billowed from the building as the fire brigade personnel battled to contain the blaze. An eyewitness said there were several explosions as the blaze gutted the building. Santosh Kumar, who works in a plastic factory nearby, said the back of the building collapsed at about 9 am, and he heard a few of the trapped people screaming for help. Fire personnel rescued them with the help of a ladder. “They were alive," he said.

Police said legal action would be taken against the factory. Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter.

For Amit Kumar Balyan,  death came a fortnight before he would have turned 29. He had joined the Delhi Fire Service after completing his basic training on June 10, 2019. A resident of Meetnagar, he was posted at the Kirti Nagar fire station.

He married in February 2019 and is survived by his wife, father, mother, one younger brother and two younger sisters.

Ved Pal Chhikara, assistant divisional officer of the fire department, said the rescue operation became difficult after the rear of the building collapsed. Four persons, including three firemen, were trapped in the rubble and portions of two buildings on either side of the premises had to be broken down to reach them.

Civilians were taken out first, and then two firemen -- Manjeet and Mahavir. Balyan was the last to be pulled out, at around 3 pm. He was taken to Balaji Hospital where he was declared dead.

Balyan was trapped in the rubble for almost six hours. He was on the ground floor during the rescue operation and died due to injuries suffered when debris fell on him.

Balyan's wife Shivani is a constable in the UP police and posted in Ghaziabad. His father Babu Ram is an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police.

Balyan’s body is to be taken to the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini on Friday where his fellow firemen will pay their tributes.

...
Tags: delhi fire, factory collapse, delhi fire service


Latest From Nation

A mother waits for treatment of her child at JK Lone hospital in Kota district in Rajasthan, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. At least 100 infants have died at the government-run hospital in the past month. (PTI Photo)

Blame game rages over death of children at Rajasthan hospital

A DMK delegation led by Stalin met Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy to complain about the results not being declared at some constituencies. (Photo: ANI)

DMK alleges local body polls' results not being declared where party won

A lifelong bureaucrat with a taste for the fine print, Kabiraj realised the law would allow him to suspend - and even cancel - the passports of overseas Indian men who had misled their wives. (Photo: NDTV)

This Chandigarh bureaucrat is helping Indian women with runaway husbands

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said 'the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit'. (Photo: Twitter)

'Detained by police after I tried to visit grandfather's grave': Iltija Mufti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Outstanding officer': PM Modi congratulates Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets. (Photo: File)

UP man takes up bizarre challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2,000, dies after having 41st

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)

Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure secretary

Photo: Representational image

Police and lawyers are a law unto themselves

On November 6, the Delhi high court clarified that its November 3 order not to take coercive steps against lawyers was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on November 2, with regard to the clash between the police and lawyers at Tis Hazari courts complex.

Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM Modi ensured security

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham