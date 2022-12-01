  
Nation Other News 01 Dec 2022 Two transgender doct ...
Nation, In Other News

Two transgender doctors script history, join govt service in Telangana

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2022, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 12:34 pm IST
Dr. Ruth John Paul and Dr.Prachi Rathod (Image credit: Youtube)
 Dr. Ruth John Paul and Dr.Prachi Rathod (Image credit: Youtube)

Hyderabad: Two transgenders in Telangana, who completed medicine overcoming challenges in their personal life, have scripted history by becoming the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state.

Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.

Speaking to PTI, Rathod, who was removed from the job by a super-specialty hospital in the city because of gender, recounted the social stigma and discrimination that had to be endured since childhood.

"The stigma and discrimination would never go in spite of all your achievements," said Rathod who completed MBBS in 2015 from a medical college in Adilabad.

Rathod had gone to Delhi to pursue post-graduation but had to return to Hyderabad due to the unfavourable environment.

However, Rathod did a diploma in emergency medicine while working in a hospital here.

Rathod worked in a super-specialty hospital in the city for three years but was thrown out of job due to gender as the hospital felt that it may hamper the flow of patients.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) came to the rescue and Rathod worked in a clinic run by the NGO and later secured a job in the OGH.

Though she dreamt of becoming a doctor while growing up, the immediate concern during 11th and 12th standards was how to overcome the harassment and bullying from other students.

"It was actually a bad teenage. More than thinking about becoming a doctor, the bigger issue was how to survive in life and how to overcome all these," Rathod said.

Reflecting on the problems faced by the transgenders, Rathod said certain reservations in jobs and education would help the community to come up in life.

Like minorities are considered for affirmative action, "sexual minorities" should be considered for encouraging them.

"When you have categorised us as third gender, I just want to ask the government or the person who differentiated us (as to) who is the first gender and who is the second gender," the doctor said.

The other transgender doctor Ruth John Paul could not be reached immediately.

...
Tags: telangana transgender community, transgender doctors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TRS MLC K Kavitha (Twitter)

Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI)

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

B. Saravanan, takes charge as director, Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration and Research, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saravanan to head Atomic Minerals Directorate



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's first voter dies in Himachal; PM Modi, opposition party leaders condole death

: Police personnel pay respects to Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi during his funeral, at Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Negi passed away at the age of 106 on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->