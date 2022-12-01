Low pressure in Bay

The south Andhra region is likely to get moderate rainfall from December 5, IMD reported on Thursday. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in south Andaman Sea around December 4. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on December 5.

“It is likely to move west northwestward and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards and reach near the Tamil Nadu ­Puducherry coast on December 8,” the weather office said.

Low tropospheric North Easterly/ Easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the influence of this system, the south Andhra region is likely to get moderate rainfall from December 5, IMD reported on Thursday.