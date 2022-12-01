  
Nation Other News 01 Dec 2022 Low pressure in Bay
Nation, In Other News

Low pressure in Bay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 12:06 am IST
The south Andhra region is likely to get moderate rainfall from December 5, IMD reported on Thursday. (DC Image)
 The south Andhra region is likely to get moderate rainfall from December 5, IMD reported on Thursday. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in south Andaman Sea around December 4. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on December 5.

“It is likely to move west northwestward and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards and reach near the Tamil Nadu ­Puducherry coast on December 8,” the weather office said.

Low tropospheric North Easterly/ Easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the influence of this system, the south Andhra region is likely to get moderate rainfall from December 5, IMD reported on Thursday.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh rains, low pressure, bay of bengal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Bandi says KCR’s family invested crores of rupees of ill-gotten money in liquor, drugs, and gambling. (DC photo)

Will expose illegal investments made by KCR, vows Bandi

Jeevan Reddy reminded that ED officials had stated that Kavitha had a role in diverting Rs 100 crore pertaining to Delhi liquor scam. (Photo: Facebook)

Kavitha is tampering with evidence: Jeevan Reddy  

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (Photo: Twitter)

Kavitha faces jail for corruption and not for people’s cause: BJP

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said that while probing Srinivas, they found his contact number and pictures, based on which they served notice to him. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Gangula deposes before CBI in fake IPS officer’s case  



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Women stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi ,India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)

India's first voter dies in Himachal; PM Modi, opposition party leaders condole death

: Police personnel pay respects to Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi during his funeral, at Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Negi passed away at the age of 106 on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->