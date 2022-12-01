  
Jawahar Reddy takes charge as new Chief Secretary

K. S Jawahar Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary at Secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo: BY ARRANGEMENT)
Vijayawada: Dr KS Jawahar Reddy took over as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Incumbent Sameer Sharma retired as CS and handed over the charge to Reddy.

While the state government issued GO 2574 on Tuesday, appointing Jawahar Reddy as the chief secretary, the 1990 batch IAS officer of the Andhra cadre took charge at the first block CS Chamber of the Amaravati Secretariat.

Speaking to the media, Reddy thanked chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving his this opportunity. “As CS, I would take the various development and welfare schemes of the government to the village level and lead the officials in implementing them,” he said.

The new CS took charge with the blessings of Vedic priests of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. Vedic scholars of Bhadrachalam Ramalayam also offered him their blessings and Prasadam.

Sameer Sharma, who exited as CS, said the services he rendered in various positions of government for about 40 years gave him a high level of satisfaction. He thanked the CM, officials and other employees who helped him in discharging his duties.

Special CS Praveen Kumar, CCLA Sai Prasad, R&B secretary Pradyumna, SERP CEO AMd Imtiaz, home special secretary Vijaya Kumar and GAD secretary Pola Bhaskar, who presided over the programme, praised Sharma’s services and congratulated Reddy.

Special chief secretaries Karikal Valavan, B Rajasekhar, SS Rawat, principal secretary MT Krishna Babu, CEO Mukesh Meena, Mutyala Raju, Y Ravichandra, secretaries and officials congratulated Jawahar Reddy by offering him flower
bouquets.

