APSRTC announces fare cut bonanza for Sankranti

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced a 10 per cent concession on to and fro tickets for Sankranti 2023.

The tickets, whether for AC or non-AC buses, will have to be booked in advance to avail the concession. Travellers can also book their tickets in advance for Sankranti through the corporation’s website apsrtconline.in.

The APSRTC said it will start operating special buses from January 7 and continue these services till January 20, when the festival rush is expected to finally clear.

Corporation officials also announced that unlike earlier, they will not be charging 50 per cent extra on the normal fare during the festival. Instead, they will charge only normal fares, as a special gesture for commuters during the Sankranti festive season.

Further, there will be a 10 per cent concession on the fare if passengers book their tickets in advance for both upward and downward journeys.

Majority of the people prefer to travel in APSRTC buses. But they had been unhappy that the corporation collected 50 per cent extra money, dampening their festive spirits.

Interestingly, the APSRTC has started social media campaigns about advance reservations, discount and Sankranti special services charging only regular fares.

Commuters S. Ramana and K. Madhu said 50 extra fare on Sankranti special buses had put extra burden on public. This time, commuters will be happy that they will have to pay only normal fares and even get 10 per cent discount in case they book their tickets in advance for both journeys.

By offering the festival bonanza, the RTC is hoping to further increase its occupancy ratio and enhance its revenues.