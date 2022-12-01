  
2-bench judge reserves orders related to transgender rights

Published Dec 1, 2022
Speaking for the bench, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated that the state must be open to the idea of an inclusive society while living in the 21st century. (Representational picture: DC)
Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in a matter pertaining to transgender rights in Telangana state. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy was dealing with a writ plea filed by Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli.

The petitioner sought provision of free of cost ration food and nutrition including vegetables and fruits to members of the transgender community. Senior counsel Jayana Kothari appearing for the petitioner contended that the Telangana Eunuchs Act also violates the NALSA judgment by the Apex Court criminalising the acts of the transgenders in the community.

She further contended that the basic facilities were not provided by the government. She further suggested that district camps must be conducted by the state government which will provide a census of the number of transgenders in Telangana.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar appearing for the government informed the court that reports were filed by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Department of Civil Supplies, and Department of Finance, among others.

Speaking for the bench, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated that the state must be open to the idea of an inclusive society while living in the 21st century. On an argument by the Special Government Pleader that the financial aspect of the state must be kept in mind, the Chief Justice stated that transgenders must be treated like any other citizen or economically backward community.

Further, in view of the fact that lawyers, civil servants, government officers were also transgenders and living in a society amongst everyone else, it must be normal.

