The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 01 Dec 2020 Longer queues at boo ...
Nation, In Other News

Longer queues at booze shops than at polling booths

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2020, 4:38 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2020, 4:38 am IST
The shops had been closed in view of the polls
Polling booth for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)
 Polling booth for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Hyderabad: Tipplers formed long queues in front of liquor shops which opened at 6 pm, at the end of voting for the GHMC polls. The shops had been closed in view of the polls.

It appeared clear at most places that, as was said in a viral meme, that the percentage of tipplers at liquor shops was bigger than the polling percentage.

 

Chandrashekar (name changed) told this correspondent: “The shops were closed on Sunday but this time the black market was comparatively tight. We searched all over the city but could not find even a quarter bottle."

Many bars were full, party workers who were busy with the elections for the past 10 days taking a break. A bar owner said the line had begun forming before 6 pm at his establishment. “The crowd was more than usual, may be because it was closed from November 29.”

Krishna Kumar Veladi, social analyst, said, “It is saddening to see that the turnout of citizens at wine shops is more than at the polling booths.”

 

...
Tags: ghmc election, alcohol shops, hyderabad election, dry weekend
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

AP CM blames TD for stalling distribution of 3.65L houses

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Printing error: Polling again today at Old Malakpet

Youngsters cast their votes in the GHMC elections at Padmaraonagar.(DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad takes city elections easy

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image:SSR)

GHMC polls: Poor turnout gives TRS great hope



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy

Maharashtra BJP MLA seeks action against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question

The contentious question on KBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham