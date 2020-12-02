Longer queues at booze shops than at polling booths

Hyderabad: Tipplers formed long queues in front of liquor shops which opened at 6 pm, at the end of voting for the GHMC polls. The shops had been closed in view of the polls.

It appeared clear at most places that, as was said in a viral meme, that the percentage of tipplers at liquor shops was bigger than the polling percentage.

Chandrashekar (name changed) told this correspondent: “The shops were closed on Sunday but this time the black market was comparatively tight. We searched all over the city but could not find even a quarter bottle."

Many bars were full, party workers who were busy with the elections for the past 10 days taking a break. A bar owner said the line had begun forming before 6 pm at his establishment. “The crowd was more than usual, may be because it was closed from November 29.”

Krishna Kumar Veladi, social analyst, said, “It is saddening to see that the turnout of citizens at wine shops is more than at the polling booths.”