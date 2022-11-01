Special trains to reduce congestion between Kacheguda and Puri

The Railways has decided to operate special trains between Kacheguda and Puri to clear the rush. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Visakhapatnam: The Railways has decided to operate special trains between Kacheguda and Puri to clear the rush. Train No. 07565 Kacheguda – Puri express will leave Kacheguda on October 28 at 8.45 pm and reaches Duvvada at 9.05 am the next day. It departs Duvvada at 9.07 am and will reach Puri at 5.30 pm.

In the return direction, Train No. 07566 Puri-Kacheguda express will leave Puri on October 29 at 10.45 pm and reaches Duvvada at 7.35 am the next day. It departs Duvvada at 7.37 am and reaches Kacheguda at 8.45 pm.

It has coaches 1st Cum 2nd AC-1, 2nd AC-1, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage coaches-2.

The train stops at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur and Khurda Road between Kacheguda and Puri.