Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the city on Tuesday. Starting at Shamshabad in the morning, the yatra halted at Tad Bund in the Old City, drawing civil society groups, LGBT groups, victims of acid attacks, domestic workers and homeless groups for an interaction

Mohammed Hajjida, a victim of an acid attack by a stalker in 2014, in which her mother died, sought economic support from Rahul Gandhi, not just for herself, but for other victims of such attacks too. She said that she could not breathe or eat properly and that she was able to move her hands only after corrective surgeries.

Tejaswini Madam, an activist working with acid attack victims, said, “According to NCR statistics, around 200 acid attack cases are reported in the country, but as per some agencies that work closely with the victims, around 500 cases of acid attacks on women take place each year.”

Among others who interacted with Rahul Gandhi was Sallamma, a rag picker.

She told the Congress leader: “I have been a rag picker for 20 years. My husband died in 2011 and I have five girl children to support. My health is also deteriorating as sifting through garbage is hazardous. We are homeless, we applied for a home under a government scheme a decade ago, but we are yet to get one.”

Another homeless person, Suguna, told Gandhi: “Our houses were demolished and alternative houses allotted are 20 kilometres from the city. It is a difficult commute to work each day.

Domestic workers also met Rahul Gandhi, appealing for ESI health cards and houses, as most of their earnings are spent on rent.

Pawani, a domestic worker, said, “Our pay has been slashed since the Covid lockdowns.”

Representatives of LGBT groups also asked Rahul Gandhi to take up their cause.

Meera Sangamitra, a member of Transgender JAC, said, “A large delegation met Rahul Gandhi and explained our difficulties and problems we are facing. We are here to express solidarity with Bharat Jodo.