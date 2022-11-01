  
Nation Other News 01 Nov 2022 PM Modi visits Morbi ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 1, 2022, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 5:02 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. ( Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. ( Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

MORBI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Before he arrived at the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.

The PM will meet at least six injured victims at the Morbi Civil hospital.

...
Tags: morbi bridge collapse, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat


Related Stories

Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on
President Xi extends condolences to President Murmu, PM Modi over Guj bridge collapse

Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI )

Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Guj govt must resign: Kejriwal

File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade with eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Congress to file disqualification petition against eight MLAs who joined BJP

Security personnel and party worker injured in stone pelting in Munugode on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Last day of campaigning turns violent in Munugode as TRS, BJP resort to stone pelting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during an event in Gujarat on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi targets Cong, says tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees approved for FY 21-22

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (Representational Image)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->