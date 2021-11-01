TTD to source only organic raw materials: Subba Reddy

The temple body will procure all raw materials like rice, jaggery and turmeric from only farmers who grow these products organically. (DC file photo)

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Sunday announced that in the coming days, the temple body will procure all raw materials like rice, jaggery and turmeric from only farmers who grow these products organically.

The devasthanam annually procures 6,000 tonnes of rice, 7,000 tons of pulses and 6,000 tonnes of cow ghee as part of naivedyam at Srivari and other TTD temples.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day Gau Maha Sammelan in Tirupati, Subba Reddy said TTD has already entered into an agreement with Rythu Sadhikara Samstha in presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to promote Gau-based natural organic farming.

“In the first phase, TTD will procure organically cultivated groundnuts from farmers in Kadapa, Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapur districts,” the devasthanam chief announced. He reiterated that TTD will promote Gau Samrakshana in Telugu states by providing financial support to Goshalas for maintaining Desi cows. He sought cooperation of pontiffs, peetadhipathis and veda patashala administrators in spreading the Gudiko Gomata campaign all over the country.

TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the devasthanam is committed towards purchasing organic products from farmers who are harvesting rice and pulses in over three lakh acres in the state. They are also preparing an action plan to develop more than 600 goshalas in both Telugu states. They will hold meetings with Goshala managers soon, Jawahar Reddy stated.

Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the Gau Sammelan must pass a resolution on Gau-based organic farming and send it to the UNO. “This will be the only solution for resolving food scarcity in the world,” he observed.

Government whip and TTD board ex officio member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, organic farming expert and retired IAS officer Vijay Kumar said three crops a year can be grown utilising organic farming practices, which could address food scarcity in the world. He maintained that excessive use of pesticides and insecticides has reduced fertility of existing soils. Resulting loss of nutrition in crops is causing various diseases, Vijay Kumar underlined.