Kerala HC dismisses pleas alleging judicial misconduct in Maradu flat demolition

PTI
Published Nov 1, 2021, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 2:30 pm IST
The detailed judgement giving reasons for the decision is yet to be made available
A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed two pleas which had alleged judicial misconduct against one of its sitting judges as well as two of its retired judges in relation to orders passed by them in connection with the Maradu flats demolition issue.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar held that the pleas were not maintainable.

 

The detailed judgement giving reasons for the decision is yet to be made available.

Both the petitions, filed through advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, had sought setting up of an in-house committee to look into the petitioner's complaints of judicial misconduct against the judges and to give him a copy of any reasoned order passed on his complaints.

Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


