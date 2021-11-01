Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu called for inculcating the habit of reading books among students by launching a public movement with “Voriko Grandhalayam-Intiko Swachhalyam” (library to every village-toilet to every house).

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. He said that Mahatma Gandhi had visited Rammohan library thrice and the library movement had inspired people to join the freedom struggle.

Naidu interacted with the organizers and shared his views on the importance of developing libraries. He wished that Swachh Bharat should drive in the reading habit.

Half of his donation is earmarked for the development of Rammohan library on behalf of Swarna Bharat Trust run by his daughter Deepa Venkat while Rs 2.50 lakh is for Muppavarapu foundation run by his son M Harshavardhan.

The vice-president said that books had brought revolutionary changes in the lives of Indians for a long time and urged parents to hone this habit among their children so that they can understand the country’s rich cultural heritage and be proud of it.

In a separate programme, Naidu interacted with youngsters undergoing training in various trades at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Atkur village in Krishna district. He said that skills are of utmost importance in facing challenges and hoped that the youth would develop on this front.

He said that Swarna Bharat Trust was working with the objective of developing skills among the youth with a focus on developing rural India. Reputed institutes were providing free training at the trust and everyone should take advantage of such opportunities.

The Vice-President said that one should not forget their teachers, mother, motherland and mother-tongue.