KTR: Telangana government to continue distributing Rs 10K aid to flood-hit families

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao, municipal administration minister, on Saturday assured flood victims that the compensation amount of Rs 10,000 will be handed out to every family that had been left out in the earlier round of house-to-house distribution. The mass distribution programme will continue for a few more days, Rama Rao said.

The government had received representations from the victims. He would hold a joint meeting with the GHMC and revenue officials to take stock of the situation, Rama Rao said.

“I assure all those flood-affected citizens who are complaining of being left out of flood relief ex gratia, that we will ensure that all affected families shall be covered. Have instructed MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar to personally monitor and ensure the same,” Rama Rao said in a post on Twitter.

Rama Rao said that the government will provide immediate financial assistance and officials have already identified the flood-affected families with the help of GHMC officials. However, he said, it came to his notice that some people who had not received financial assistance were disappointed.

He said the government was trying to provide assistance to every single affected family and the mass distribution programme will continue for a few more days.