The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 01 Nov 2020 KTR: Telangana gover ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR: Telangana government to continue distributing Rs 10K aid to flood-hit families

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Officials received petitions from victims seeking financial aid
File photo of flash floods in Hyderabad
 File photo of flash floods in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao, municipal administration minister, on Saturday assured flood victims that the compensation amount of Rs 10,000 will be handed out to every family that had been left out in the earlier round of house-to-house distribution. The mass distribution programme will continue for a few more days, Rama Rao said.

The government had received representations from the victims. He would hold a joint meeting with the GHMC and revenue officials to take stock of the situation, Rama Rao said.

 

“I assure all those flood-affected citizens who are complaining of being left out of flood relief ex gratia, that we will ensure that all affected families shall be covered. Have instructed MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar to personally monitor and ensure the same,” Rama Rao said in a post on Twitter.

Rama Rao said that the government will provide immediate financial assistance and officials have already identified the flood-affected families with the help of GHMC officials. However, he said, it came to his notice that some people who had not received financial assistance were disappointed.

 

He said the government was trying to provide assistance to every single affected family and the mass distribution programme will continue for a few more days. 

...
Tags: ktr rs 10000 financial aid, telangana continue distributing rs 10k aid, ktr ghmc officials financial aid rs 10k
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Tollywood film director S.S. Rajamouli

Telangana BJP chief warns Rajamouli for hurting sentiments of Adivasis

Women take part in Bathukamma celebrations

Telangana braces up to face surge in Covid-19 cases

TRS leader and minister T. Harish Rao

High-voltage electioneering for Dubbak bypolls ends today

Documents were forged and submitted to courts.

Kadiri politicos accused of grabbing CIGM land in Anantapur, Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham