Telangana BJP chief warns Rajamouli for hurting sentiments of Adivasis

Published Nov 1, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Bandi Sanjay warns Rajamouli that BJP cadre would chase him with spears, if he hurt Adivasis' sentiments
Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday warned that he would chase filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who is currently directing a film titled ‘RRR’, if he releases the movie with content that will hurt the feelings and sentiments of Adivasis. Sanjay was addressing a gathering at Doultabad in Siddipet district.

Sanjay took serious exception to the reported picturising of tribal leader Kumram Bheem, who fought the Nizams for the liberation of Hyderabad, as a Muslim with a skull cap and surma on his eyes.

 

Sanjay asked the noted director to make a film with the Muslim leader (Owaisi) in the Old City of Hyderabad or of any nawab of the Nizam regime with a tilak on the forehead and wearing a saffron dress if he had guts.

He said that BJP cadres will not remain as silent if Rajamouli hurts the sentiments of Hindus. They will chase him with spears and they will burn the theatres showing the film and destroy his properties.

