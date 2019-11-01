Nation Other News 01 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Bid to bu ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Bid to bury infant alive foiled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Nov 1, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Doctors in Karimnagar advised the parents to shift the baby to Nilofer hospital for better treatment and surgery.
The treatment reportedly got delayed, following which, they planned to take the baby back on Thursday to their home in Rajanna Sircilla district.
 The treatment reportedly got delayed, following which, they planned to take the baby back on Thursday to their home in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Hyderabad: A four-day-old infant baby was rescued by an alert autorickshaw driver and police from being buried alive by some relatives at the Jubilee bus stand grounds on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the baby’s parents, Manasa and Raju, daily wage labourers hailing from a village near Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, got married one-and-a-half years ago. The mother gave birth to their first child four days ago. The baby was reportedly born with a urinary bladder protruding outside the body, because of which, they couldn’t identify whether the infant was a male or female.

 

Doctors in Karimnagar advised the parents to shift the baby to Nilofer hospital for better treatment and surgery.

Raju, along with his brother Rajendra, father Tirupathi and great grandmother Thirupathamma, came to the city on November 28 and admitted the baby in Nilofer hospital. Later, Raju, the father, went back to Karminagar to look after his wife, who was still in hospital.

The treatment reportedly got delayed, following which, they planned to take the baby back on Thursday to their home in Rajanna Sircilla district. They hired an autorickshaw at Niloufer hospital for the JBS bus station. When they reached their destination, the claimed, the baby was not breathing.

Subsequently, the three of them tried to bury the baby at the bus stand premises as per the direction of Raju, who was more concerned about his wife’s reaction after seeing the baby.

Meanwhile, at around 9.30 am, an autorickshaw driver, who was urinating at the Jubilee bus stand grounds, found two strangers with a bag in hand, in what looked like a baby, and were digging a pit in the ground. Sensing something was wrong, he alerted S. Venkata Ramakrishna, police constable, who was on picket duties on the bus stand premises. The constable went to the location and found a baby.

The trio told the police that they were residents of Karimnagar and that the infant had died due after the failure of a recent operation. Claiming that the baby was dead, and they were not being allowed to transport dead body in a bus, they had decided to bury her in the ground, for which they were digging a pit.

However, the police constable found the baby was alive. The Marredpally police sent the baby to Gandhi hospital for treatment and took them into custody for a further probe. At present, the baby was admitted in a neo-natal care unit of the Gandhi Hospital. Doctors are planning to do a surgery needed to keep the baby alive.

...
Tags: infant baby
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Fireworks light up the night sky on Deepavali. (Photo: DC)

Deepavali: Supreme Court, awareness, weather help in cutting pollution levels

Landslip that occured at Velanganni Nagar in Coonoor.

Ooty-Coimbatore NH made one way for traffic

Cattle egrets at the Government Arts College grounds in Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Egrets migrate to Ooty for earthworm meal during rains

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

‘My name was used for false stories concerning Indian cricket’, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has previously been blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad run in form, influencing the selection process, given preferential treatment and blamed for overstaying her authorised time with her husband. (Photo: Twitter/VIrat Kohli)
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM condoles demise of CPI veteran Gurudas Dasgupta

Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta (Photo: PTI)

Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure secretary

Photo: Representational image

Kudankulam nuke plant says cyber attack 'impossible'

Photo: Representational image

Pakistan refuses to allow usage of its airspace to PM Modi: Report

Photo: File

Muhurat trading: Sensex jumps 195 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600

Photo: File
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham