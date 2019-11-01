Hyderabad: Bid to bury infant alive foiled

The treatment reportedly got delayed, following which, they planned to take the baby back on Thursday to their home in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Hyderabad: A four-day-old infant baby was rescued by an alert autorickshaw driver and police from being buried alive by some relatives at the Jubilee bus stand grounds on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the baby’s parents, Manasa and Raju, daily wage labourers hailing from a village near Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, got married one-and-a-half years ago. The mother gave birth to their first child four days ago. The baby was reportedly born with a urinary bladder protruding outside the body, because of which, they couldn’t identify whether the infant was a male or female.

Doctors in Karimnagar advised the parents to shift the baby to Nilofer hospital for better treatment and surgery.

Raju, along with his brother Rajendra, father Tirupathi and great grandmother Thirupathamma, came to the city on November 28 and admitted the baby in Nilofer hospital. Later, Raju, the father, went back to Karminagar to look after his wife, who was still in hospital.

The treatment reportedly got delayed, following which, they planned to take the baby back on Thursday to their home in Rajanna Sircilla district. They hired an autorickshaw at Niloufer hospital for the JBS bus station. When they reached their destination, the claimed, the baby was not breathing.

Subsequently, the three of them tried to bury the baby at the bus stand premises as per the direction of Raju, who was more concerned about his wife’s reaction after seeing the baby.

Meanwhile, at around 9.30 am, an autorickshaw driver, who was urinating at the Jubilee bus stand grounds, found two strangers with a bag in hand, in what looked like a baby, and were digging a pit in the ground. Sensing something was wrong, he alerted S. Venkata Ramakrishna, police constable, who was on picket duties on the bus stand premises. The constable went to the location and found a baby.

The trio told the police that they were residents of Karimnagar and that the infant had died due after the failure of a recent operation. Claiming that the baby was dead, and they were not being allowed to transport dead body in a bus, they had decided to bury her in the ground, for which they were digging a pit.

However, the police constable found the baby was alive. The Marredpally police sent the baby to Gandhi hospital for treatment and took them into custody for a further probe. At present, the baby was admitted in a neo-natal care unit of the Gandhi Hospital. Doctors are planning to do a surgery needed to keep the baby alive.