Woman police officer in CM KCR’s convoy slips from the vehicle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 7:20 am IST
When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries (Photo by arrangement)
WARANGAL: In an unusual incident, a woman police officer accidentally fell from a vehicle on Chief Minister’s convoy on the national highway at Pembarthi in Jangaon district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was proceeding to Warangal when the incident occurred.

Rao stopped at Orgulla Kalathoranam on the outskirts of Jangaon where he was given a warm welcome by TRS leaders. Prnchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah along with other leaders received Rao.

When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries. However, she recovered and rose on her own and caught up with the vehicle before others reached her to rescue.

During his Warangal visit, Rao inspected the ongoing construction works of the super-specialty hospital in the central jail at Hanamkonda. He visited the house of Captain Laxmikantha Rao and inquired about his health.

Ministers Harish Rao and Satyavathi Rathode, Rajya Sabha members Ravichandra, Santosh Kumar and Banda Prakash, MLAs D. Vinay Bhaskar and N. Narendar accompanied Rao to the captain's house.

