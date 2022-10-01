  
Nation Other News 01 Oct 2022 Plan to clean Godava ...
Nation, In Other News

Plan to clean Godavari canal in mission mode from October 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Oct 1, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 8:56 am IST
A plan has been drawn up by the state government to clean the Godavari canals connecting the urban areas of East Godavari region at a cost of Rs 3 crore. — Representational Image/PTI
  A plan has been drawn up by the state government to clean the Godavari canals connecting the urban areas of East Godavari region at a cost of Rs 3 crore. — Representational Image/PTI

KAKINADA: A plan has been drawn up by the state government to clean the Godavari canals connecting the urban areas of East Godavari region at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

A plan of action was drawn up to implement the programme for 28 days from Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 till 30. The locals had repeatedly been requesting the government to clean up the canals. People regard Godavari as a sacred river and taking a bath in its waters as a blessing. They are giving the same importance to Godavari canals.

But, for the past two decades, the Godavari waters remained badly polluted. Many Panchayats and Towns let out the sewage into the canals and the canal bunds have become dumping grounds. In some places, the canals are filled with plastic waste and this blocked the free flow of water. The river water is polluted and hence the people are not able to use it even to clean their feet.

Once upon a time, the Indrapalem canal near Kakinada was the most important among canals. It used to be so clean that devotees visiting the famous Lord Subrahmanyeswara Temple used to take a bath there. It is called ``Kalingalu’’.

The people also used to perform final rituals in the canal after cremations. Now the canal has become so ugly and polluted that many avoid even stepping into it. Other canals also are facing the same situation.

“The canals have become dumping yards and they have lost their sanctity in the past two decades. Those following the Hindu traditions are facing difficulty to perform rituals of their deceased relatives. These canals should be cleaned and made to retain their past glory,’’ said Srinivasa Sarma, a purohit.

Irrigation deputy engineer Ravi Kumar said the department is frequently serving notices on the 19 Grama Panchayats that are letting out their sewage into the canals. The canal bunds have become dumping grounds and coconut traders are throwing the waste into the canals, he said.

He said that as per instructions of the central and state governments, the urban canals like Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta and Amalapuram would be cleaned from October 2 to 30. 

A plan of action has been chalked out to implement the programme. The village/ward secretariat, revenue, panchayat, irrigation and other departments will be involved in the programme and awareness would be created among the inhabitants on the need to keep the canals clean.

...
Tags: godavari canals cleaning
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 01 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The protesters broke into tears when the captured donkeys were shifted in lorries without feeding them, which led to their starvation and a couple of them had died. — AFP

Washermen hold protest along with their donkeys at KMC office

Narayana Reddy informed the board that water level at Srisailam project on September 24 was 884.8 ft and it had 213.401 tmc ft of water. Gencos of both states were using water for hydel generation. On Friday, the water level had fallen to 881.3 ft and the capacity to 195.21 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet). — DC File Image

TS, AP in fresh row over power generation

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar (Twitter)

BJP sees no difference between PFI and YSRC

Sajjala Ramakrishna (Facebook)

Gadapa Gadapaku aimed to focus attention on public issues, says Sajjala



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cheetahs at Kuno Park: Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP. (PTI)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->