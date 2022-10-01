  
Nation Other News 01 Oct 2022 Hyderabad city traff ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad city traffic chokes as rains catch commuters off-guard

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
After a bright morning, the city witnessed rains in the afternoon, mainly affecting those who were planning to quickly leave the city for their native towns at the beginning of the long Dasara holiday. (Photo by arrangement)
 After a bright morning, the city witnessed rains in the afternoon, mainly affecting those who were planning to quickly leave the city for their native towns at the beginning of the long Dasara holiday. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Sudden intense rain spells on Saturday caught the city off-guard and threw traffic in absolute chaos across the major commercial and residential areas and routes.

After a bright morning, the city witnessed rains in the afternoon, mainly affecting those who were planning to quickly leave the city for their native towns at the beginning of the long Dasara holiday.

Himayatnagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Lakdikapul, Nanalnagar, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Attapur, Aramgarh, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Cheralappy, Uppal, Moula Ali, Tarnaka, Bollaram, Neredmet, Kapra, AS Rao Nagar, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Alwal, Nizampet, Balanagar, Moosapet, Secunderabad, Rajeev Nagar, Moti nagar, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Falaknuma, Abids, Koti received light to intense rain spells for a short duration.

As many roadsides were water-logged, pedestrians struggled to get through the roads. An elderly woman caught in a heavily water-logged road in Rajendranagar had to be rescued by the traffic police

Heavy traffic jams were reported at multiple locations like Hitec City, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Raidurgam, Madhapur, Lingampally, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Erragadda, Tolichowki, Nampally, Marredpally, SD Road, RP Road, Tank Bund, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Uppal, Patancheru, areas of old city, Ameerpet, Chandrayangutta, DRDO, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar, including flyovers, where the vehicles crawled to get through the roads.

The traffic congestion continued through the evening even after the rains receded, giving no relief to commuters.

According to IMD, light to moderate thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state in the next 24 hours.

...
Tags: telangana rains, hyderabad rains, monsoon 2022, weather update
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

File photo of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

SDSC exhibitions in India to mark World Space Week

Health minister T. Harish Rao said that the award for Mission Bhagiratha announced by National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) (Photo: Twitter)

Centre says Mission Bhagiratha award limited in scope

When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries (Photo by arrangement)

Woman police officer in CM KCR’s convoy slips from the vehicle

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana HC blasts officials for surplus land notice on dead person



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till Dec 3

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cheetahs at Kuno Park: Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP. (PTI)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->