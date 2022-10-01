  
Nation Other News 01 Oct 2022 Devotee from Hyderab ...
Nation, In Other News

Devotee from Hyderabad dies in tragic incident at Durga temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Durga temple in Vijayawada (DC image)
 Durga temple in Vijayawada (DC image)

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a devotee from Hyderabad visiting the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Friday died just before having his darshan.

The 57-year-old devotee G. Sri Rama Chandra Murthy had reached the temple at 11:20 a.m. for darshan. But he collapsed before he could have a glimpse of the Goddess.

NTR district health and medical officer Dr. M. Suhasini said doctors from the health camp set up atop the Indrakeeladri hill immediately examined the devotee and gave him basic life support. He was then shifted to Government General Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors there examined and declared Sri Rama Chandra Murthy as brought dead. The deceased was a diabetic and cardiac patient.

On the day, endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana inspected the queue lines of devotees on Friday. He got angry when he found police personnel taking their family members for darshan while a huge crowd of devotees had been waiting in the queue.

Ruling YSRC MLA and former minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao too expressed anger as police allowed only his vehicle atop the hill while stopping the other three vehicles in his convoy. The MLA ended up creating a big scene, following which police allowed the remaining vehicles too.

Telangana animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Durga temple on Friday and performed poojas.

...
Tags: durga temple, hyderabad-vijayawada
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Three candidates -- Mllikajrnuna Kharge, KN Tripathi and Sasshi Tharoor submitted their nominations on Friday, the last day for nominations. — DC Image

Bharat Jodo may halt briefly if Congress chief poll takes place

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (DC photo)

KCR donates by 1 kg gold worth Rs 52 lakh to Yadadri temple

File photo of Ponnala Lakshmaiah

KCR visiting temples to seek pardons for his sins: Ponnala

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Study my contribution to statehood movement from Assembly records, Revanth to KTR



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cheetahs at Kuno Park: Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP. (PTI)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->