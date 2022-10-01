CM Jagan to present silk robes to Goddess Durga today

Goddess Durga Devi to be decorated in Saraswati Alankaram on the 7th day of the Navaratri celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday. — By Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the huge rush expected at Goddess Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri on the occasion of the auspicious Moola Nakshatram on Sunday, police have imposed traffic restrictions in the area for 24 hours from Saturday night to Sunday night.

Devotees in large numbers from all over AP and adjacent states are expected to have darshan of Durga Bhavani on the day. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also visit the temple on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., present silk robes to the presiding deity and perform special pujas on behalf of the state government.

Speaking to the media, NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao on Saturday said they are expecting 2–2.5 lakh devotees on Sunday. He assured that all arrangements are being made for a hassle-free darshan.

The collector said that no vehicles will be allowed atop Indrakeeladri hill. There will also be no special darshans, even for the elderly and disabled on Sunday.

City police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said in view of Moola Nakshatram and heavy rush, vehicles will not be allowed from Police Control Room to Vinayaka Temple, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, and Prakasam Barrage, and from Kummaripalem to Model Guest House.

Kanti Rana underlined that there will be no VIP darshans on Sunday. Everyone must have their darshan as general devotees.