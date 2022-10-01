AP bags six awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday. — PTI

Vijayawada: Three cities — Greater Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati — were ranked in the top 10 in the category of towns with more than one lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings which were announced by President Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi on Saturday.

The three AP towns were followed by Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Rajamahendravaram in the top 100 of the same category.

With regard to garbage-free cities, Visakhapatnam was awarded a five-star rating as also Tirupati. Visakhapatnam was also awarded ‘top impact creator’ under Million Plus City category.

In the south zone, for towns with population between 50,000 and one lakh, 21 cities ranked in the top 100. Punganur got the third rank and Pulivendula ninth.

in the category of towns in the south zone with population ranking from 25,000 to 50,000, eight urban local bodies figured in the top 100 ranks.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation won the first rank in ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Seher.’ Minister for municipal administration Audimulapu Suresh, special chief secretary for municipal administration Y. Sri Lakshmi, municipal commissioner Anupama Anjali and mayor Dr R. Sirisha received the award from the President.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was awarded as ‘cleanest capital.’ Municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and mayor Rayala Bhagya Lakshmi received the award from Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Visakhapatnam was awarded the ‘clean big city’ with population of 10 lakh to 40 lakh. Municipal commissioner P. Raja Babu and mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari received the award.

Pulivendula was awarded for innovation and best practices under south zone for towns with 50,000 lakh to one lakh population. Municipal commissioner V.V. Narasimha Reddy and chairman V. Vara Prasad received the award. In the same category, Punganur was awarded for citizens feedback and assistant engineer K. Krishnaveni received the award.

Salur was awarded for innovation and best practices in south zone for towns between 25,000 and 50,000 population. District collector Nishant Kumar, municipal commissioner Hanumanta Shankara Rao and municipal chairperson P. Eswaramma have received the award.

Union minister of state for housing Kaushal Kishore presented awards to Visakhapatnam municipal commissioner P. Raja Babu, Srikakulam municipal commissioner Obulesu and Podili municipal commissioner K. Daniel Joseph.

Under special mention category, Srikakulam municipal corporation under 1-3 lakh population and Podili under below 15,000 population categories has also been awarded.