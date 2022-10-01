  
Nation Other News 01 Oct 2022 5G rollout will bene ...
Nation, In Other News

5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Education would be one of the sectors benefitting in a big way from the rollout of 5G technology in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

The launch of 5G telecom services will greatly help in the implementation of 'digital university' being envisioned by the Ministry of Education, he said.

"Education will be one among the major beneficiary sectors of this 5G rollout," the Union minister said.

"Because, now we are envisioning a digital university. We are going for virtual labs. We are going for virtual teachers. In all the areas, if we develop quality content and presentable content, how do we send them to the nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable," Pradhan told reporters here.

He was replying to a query about the education ministry over the rollout of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

With the launch of 5G services, India is joining the "premier league" and the common man will immensely benefit from it, Pradhan said.

Digital economy, healthcare, education and other sectors would see the benefit of 5G, he said.

"...the new 5G network is going to create a sea change in the entire scenario. I see the poor man will be the major beneficiary of this 5G rollout," he said.

Pradhan was speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd convocation of University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, UoH Chancellor Justice L N Reddy, and Vice Chancellor B J Rao were present. Pradhan and other dignitaries presented degree certificates to the students.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference in Delhi. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

...
Tags: dharmendra pradhan, 5g services, narendra modi, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 02 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

PM Modi launches 5G services in India, calls it dawn of new era
Airtel announces launch of 5G service in 8 cities

Latest From Nation

AICC in-charge for the state Manickam Tagore felt that the BJP was trying its best to ruin the spirit of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra (DC File Image)

AICC questions timing of ED notices to Telangana Congress leaders

File photo of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

SDSC exhibitions in India to mark World Space Week

Health minister T. Harish Rao said that the award for Mission Bhagiratha announced by National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) (Photo: Twitter)

Centre says Mission Bhagiratha award limited in scope

When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries (Photo by arrangement)

Woman police officer in CM KCR’s convoy slips from the vehicle



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Govt to launch 15-day campaign on Sept 17 to mark 8 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will launch a 15-day campaign on September 17 to mark the completion of eight years of the Swachh Bharat Mission

Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the State Funeral Ceremony of the former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->