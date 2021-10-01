Nation Other News 01 Oct 2021 SC declines Maudany& ...
Nation, In Other News

SC declines Maudany's plea to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts

ANI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
Karnataka opposed the request for the relaxation of bail conditions
Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined the plea of People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazir Maudany seeking direction to relax his bail condition and permit him to stay in his hometown in Kerala till the pendency of the trial in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case in which he is an accused.

A Bench of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari dismissed the plea of Maudany, Kerala-based PDP Chairman, seeking relaxation of the condition imposed by the apex court while granting him bail on July 11, 2014, whereby he was directed to not leave the city of Bangalore.

 

Advocate Prashant Bhushan who was appearing for Maudany had earlier said the PDP leader had lost a leg and referred to his medical condition to justify the plea for a relaxation of the bail conditions.

Karnataka opposed the request for the relaxation of bail conditions.

Maudany has been involved right from Babri Masjid and was accused in Coimbatore Blast also and he has 24 cases in Kerala, advocate appearing for Karnataka government contended. He also added that his leg was amputated during Babri Masjid in 1992 not now.

The top court had granted Maudany, bail in 2014 till the conclusion of the trial before a court at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. He was granted bail on the ground that he had already undergone judicial custody for four years since August 2010 and was suffering from various health ailments.

 

The Supreme Court's bail had come after the Karnataka authorities had undertaken to complete the trial within four months from November 14, 2014.

Bhushan has said that the case before the trial court is crawling at a snail's pace and the progress of the trial was hampered on several occasions due to various reasons.

Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, during the hearing, had orally referred to Maudany as a "dangerous man" while hearing his plea to relax his bail conditions.

...
Tags: 2008 bengaluru blasts, 2008 bengaluru serial blast
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt to roll out 'customised visa' policy

Both were degree students of Pala St Thomas College, and some of the regional media reports also say that the accused committed the murder after the young woman rejected his proposal.

Young woman stabbed to death by classmate in Kottayam

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Shaheen; to move away from Indian coast: IMD

Kerala PDP Chairman and 2008 Bangalore serial blasts prime accused Abdul Nasser Madani after his release from jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

SC declines Maudany's plea to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Newborns named after Cyclone Gulab in Odisha

The name of the cyclone, 'Gulab', was given by Pakistan. (Representational image)

Man booked for thrashing 3-year-old daughter in Telangana

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Eight killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Chintamani

The impact of the accident was such that after colliding head-on with the lorry, the jeep was dragged for a distance, police said.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh takes charge as Vice Chief of IAF

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh succeeded Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who became the 27th Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->