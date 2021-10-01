KMC council okays beautification of Konda Reddy fort

Though the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has sanctioned Rs 94 lakh for the Konda Reddy fort illumination project and delinked it from the state government, KMC is making efforts to own up the iconic symbol. (Twitter)

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) general body passed 21 resolutions unanimously, including taking up Kondareddy fort’s beautification at a cost of Rs 2 crore, widening of roads, public parks and drainage, according to mayor BY Ramaiah.

Though the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has sanctioned Rs 94 lakh for the Konda Reddy fort illumination project and delinked it from the state government, KMC is making efforts to own up the iconic symbol, he said.

He said that the municipal complex would be demolished for a new shopping complex while the road from the fort to district court would be used exclusively as a tourist zine.

One irritant is the road leading to the SP's office abutting the fort. The police department is putting spokes and scuttling the efforts of the civic body and ASI. Ramaiah said that the police would be asked to have a different approach road.

The police are not keen on protecting their own lands. For example in Betehamcherla town, land earmarked for police quarters was used for laying a road to the house of a top politician suiting Vastu beliefs. A local alleged that the public is barred from using the police quarters road, which is an outright misuse of official power.

A water storage tank will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 199.90 lakh at Somisetty Nagar and the council has decided to call for tenders. There will be garbage transport stations at two different places in the city at a cost of Rs 8.85 crore.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, KMC commissioner DK Balaji and others participated.