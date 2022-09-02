Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that a campaign was underway to target Muslims. He said that the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas in that state was mere harassment. The madrasas do not receive state or central funds, and the UP government has no right to interfere with the rights given under Article 30 of the Constitution, whereupon Muslims have the right to run educational institutions of their choice.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi called the proposed survey a ‘mini NRC’ to intimidate, and harass Muslims and malign Islam.

On allegations that some madrasas were involved in anti-national activities, Owaisi said, “Madrasas played an important role in the country’s freedom. This is no way to pay homage to freedom fighters who were students at madrasas.”

After running such a malicious campaign, Owaisi said, he feared that the Uttar Pradesh government could contemplate more bizarre policies like ‘telling Muslims not to recite Quran and offering namaz.’

Meanwhile, he ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nod for joint military exercises with China in Russia. Has he forgotten that China has occupied 1,000 square kilometres of Indian land in Ladakh, Owaisi asked.