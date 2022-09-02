  
OU students stage stir over clash of exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Students of Osmania have staged a protest to postpone exams for clerical posts to be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) (DC File Image)
 Students of Osmania have staged a protest to postpone exams for clerical posts to be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: MSc II year students of University School of Science, Osmania University, held a protest on Thursday demanding that the varsity postpone their semester exams starting from September 3, as recruitment tests for clerical posts to be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) are on the same day while those for the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) are on September 4. They said many other universities had postponed the semester exams.

Students said that when they approached the university’s registrar, the latter said that if at least ten students were taking the IBPS exam on September 3, they should submit their hall tickets and a letter so that the higher officials could discuss the issue and change the schedule accordingly.

However, the varsity has still not changed the schedule. To demand the same, students staged a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office and tried unsuccessfully to meet him.

