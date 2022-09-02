KCR’s convoy strength bolstered, ISW officials ‘clear’ modifications

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) had a trial run of ten vehicles that will be added to the Chief Minister's convoy. After a 30-minute trial run, the officials, who handle the Chief Minister's security, expressed their overall satisfaction and suggested some modifications to the vehicles.

According to sources, in addition to the ten Toyota Land Cruisers, two buses were also purchased a few months back to bolster the convoy, considering that the Chief Minister has started touring districts regularly.

All the vehicles were shifted to Veerapanenigudem in the Krishna district, where the vehicles were modified to make them bulletproof and provide other security equipment.

"The trial run was undertaken at an isolated place near Veerapanenigudem. ISW officials, after assessing the features that have been incorporated, also drove the vehicles. Experts from Kerala and Jharkhand were part of the modifications that were carried out,” a source said.