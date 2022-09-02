  
Nation Other News 01 Sep 2022 KCR’s convoy s ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR’s convoy strength bolstered, ISW officials ‘clear’ modifications

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Ten vehicles will be added to the Chief Minister's convoy: Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) (Photo: Twitter)
 Ten vehicles will be added to the Chief Minister's convoy: Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) had a trial run of ten vehicles that will be added to the Chief Minister's convoy. After a 30-minute trial run, the officials, who handle the Chief Minister's security, expressed their overall satisfaction and suggested some modifications to the vehicles.

According to sources, in addition to the ten Toyota Land Cruisers, two buses were also purchased a few months back to bolster the convoy, considering that the Chief Minister has started touring districts regularly.

All the vehicles were shifted to Veerapanenigudem in the Krishna district, where the vehicles were modified to make them bulletproof and provide other security equipment.

"The trial run was undertaken at an isolated place near Veerapanenigudem. ISW officials, after assessing the features that have been incorporated, also drove the vehicles. Experts from Kerala and Jharkhand were part of the modifications that were carried out,” a source said.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, intelligence security wing (isw), cm convoy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

On August 27, Siva Kumar and Ramakrishna entered into the compound of the house in the night and hid there before Krishna Rao could arrive from the hotel. The owner came past midnight. Soon after he opened the door, the two hit him on the head with a stick. They then slit his throat with a pen knife to ensure he was dead. They took ₹10,000 found in the pocket of Krishna Rao. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Employee, accomplice held for Nellore couple’s murder

In Nellore and Ongole, people made a bee-line to see different varieties of Ganesh idols installed in various parts of the two cities on Wednesday and Thursday. Main thoroughfares remained packed with families moving from one pandal to another with enthusiasm. — Representational Image/DC

Devotional fervour marks Vinayaka Chavithi

Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC

Muslim from Texas installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

A senior official from Telangana power utilities said that AP government had approached High Court and National Company Law Tribunal over power dues. — DC Image

TS decided to fight legally to get power dues from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

HMDA’s Lakefront Park gathers rust and dust due to delays

Grass and vegetation grown on the project site as a result of the delay. (DC Image)

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

People hugged radio sets as AIR broke news of Independence in 1947

As first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation on this day, patriots were glued to the few radio sets available in their towns and villages those days. (Photo: AFP/AP)

Clarity on 5 pc GST on train ticket cancellation chargers given

News of 5 percent GST on cancellation of all train tickets was widely being circulated on social media. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->