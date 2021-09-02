Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 ‘Schools not a ...
Nation, In Other News

‘Schools not at fault for students contracting virus’ : Telangana DH

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:46 am IST
'If there is a spike, then political parties will be held responsible,' said Dr G. Srinivasa Rao
Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao. (Photo:Facebook)
 Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Managements of private educational institutions were on Tuesday offered an assurance that they would not be held responsible for any student attending physical classes catching Covid-19. Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, addressing a press conference, said it was the “collective responsibility” of everyone in the society to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said school and college managements could not be held responsible in the event of a student catching Covid-19. Covid, which is under full control in the state, can be further curbed by everyone by following Covid-19 appropriate protocols such as wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance norms, according to him.

 

Answering to a question whether politicians, irrespective of their standing in the state, were part of the ‘collective responsibility’, particularly in the light of their habit of discarding their masks while interacting with people, or while in public, or addressing meetings, Dr Srinivasa Rao said if there was an outbreak of clusters of cases, or increasing cases of Covid in the state, then the politicians who were ignoring the “clear messages given” about following Covid-19 safety protocols, would be responsible for any resurgence of the disease in Telangana.

 

“Political leaders too are responsible. The elections are two years away but there is a lot of political activity. We have already urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. If there is a spike, then political parties will be held responsible,” he said.

The Telangana state government, he said, had effectively curbed the spread of the Coronavirus. “Other than festivals such as Bathukamma and Moharram, there are many weddings that are taking place, movie theatres are open, but we do not have case clusters. Even in the GHMC area, there are no such instances,” he said.

 

On a possible third wave of Covid-19, he said there was no scientific basis for such claims. Only if a new highly infectious variant of the virus emerged, then it could be a cause of concern. As long as people followed Covid appropriate behaviour, the disease could be fully controlled, he said.

...
Tags: director of health services dr g. srinivasa rao, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Image credit: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

CM Chandrashekar Rao to extend Dalit Bandhu to four more mandals

The government steps to avoid double pension in a family as also possession of white ration cards by the ineligible across the state caused worry for those like ageing artists. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Ageing artists excluded from aid list in drive against double pension in AP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Encourage millet farming, certification to organic produces: CM Jagan

Even a week after ICICI Bank complained against Yugandhar Rao, cops are yet to summon him. (Photo: Karvy)

Karvy Yugandhar roams around freely, Cyberabad police look the other way



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

Railways introduces economy class in 3-tier AC compartments

The move will provide better features at lower, affordable prices to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signs (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets. (Twitter)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->