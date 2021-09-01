Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 Railways introduces ...
Railways introduces economy class in 3-tier AC compartments

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 9:40 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 9:40 am IST
The facility is being provided for the first time in the Prayagraj-Jaipur train
The move will provide better features at lower, affordable prices to the people. (Photo: ANI)
 The move will provide better features at lower, affordable prices to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Prayagraj: The Indian Railways has introduced the Economy Class facility in Three-Tier Air-Conditioned trains.

Amit Malviya, a Public Relations Officer with the Indian Railways said, "Indian Railways has introduced the economy class in the three-tier air-conditioned compartments. This facility is being provided for the first time in the Prayagraj-Jaipur train."

 

"There are two coaches here. Berths have been increased from 72 to 83. This will give more space to people. It has more advanced features, especially for the disabled. There is a smoke detector. Also, there are facilities of dining table, magazine holder at the SL seat of the train," added Malviya on the features of the train.

He said that this move will provide better features, space to people at lower, affordable prices to people.

...
