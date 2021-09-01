Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 Govt notice to BMRCL ...
Govt notice to BMRCL for ignoring Kannada at Metro Rail event

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
Karnataka Minister V Sunil Kumar sought an explanation from the MD of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd
The incident happened during the inauguration of the extended metro rail services up to Kengeri on August 29. (Photo: Twitter)
 The incident happened during the inauguration of the extended metro rail services up to Kengeri on August 29. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Taking a serious view of the alleged disregard shown to Kannada language during the inauguration of the extended metro rail services up to Kengeri on August 29, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar has sought an explanation from the Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

It is alleged that Kannada was not used in any of the boards during the launch of metro services up to Kengeri, which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri had attended.

 

"The government has taken a serious view of the disregard to Kannada at the launch of Metro Services at Kengeri. Though Kannada has been declared as an official language, the officials showed disrespect to Kannada, which the government will not tolerate," Kumar said in a video message.

Quoting media reports that Kannada was sidetracked during the event, Kumar said the government was issuing a notice to the Managing Director of the BMRCL Anjum Parvez asking him why Kannada was ignored.

"It is a crime to ignore Kannada in the government function. I am giving direction to the BMRCL MD to immediately explain why Kannada was ignored and initiate appropriate action against the erring officers," Kumar said.

 

He added that it is a rule in Karnataka that the usage of Kannada is essential in all the government events and all the officers have to comply with it.

Former CM and the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah had also condemned the organisers for ignoring Kannada during the Metro Rail event.

