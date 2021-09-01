Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 Country likely to re ...
Nation, In Other News

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September
A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, belying the IMD's predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

 

The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

Before August, June too had recorded seven per cent less rainfall.

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.

...
Tags: imd, imd bulletin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The incident happened during the inauguration of the extended metro rail services up to Kengeri on August 29. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt notice to BMRCL for ignoring Kannada at Metro Rail event

Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died following illness. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Former CM O Panneerselvam's wife dies at the age of 63

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Goa becomes first state in country to give free water to people: CM Sawant

Volunteers perform a street play during an awareness campaign for COVID-19 vaccine in village Nizampur, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India logs 41,965 new Covid cases, 460 new fatalities take death toll over 4.3 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railways introduces economy class in 3-tier AC compartments

The move will provide better features at lower, affordable prices to the people. (Photo: ANI)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in major road accident in Koramangala

Photo from accident site. (ANI)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->