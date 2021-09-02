Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 Ageing artists exclu ...
Nation, In Other News

Ageing artists excluded from aid list in drive against double pension in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:58 am IST
The old-age pension scheme had been implemented exclusively for artists, by way of paying them an assistance of Rs 3000 every month
The government steps to avoid double pension in a family as also possession of white ration cards by the ineligible across the state caused worry for those like ageing artists. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ANANTAPUR: The government steps to avoid double pension in a family as also possession of white ration cards by the ineligible across the state caused worry for those like ageing artists. Their names have been deleted from the lists on the grounds that their spouse is getting an old-age pension.

Though the government planned to give relaxation for the physically challenged and those who have chronic ailments and continue giving double pension on single ration card, the ageing artists were excluded from this provision.

 

The old-age pension scheme had been implemented exclusively for artists, by way of paying them an assistance of Rs 3000 every month. The scheme was overseen by the Information and PR department via assistant director offices in all districts.

As the government took steps to prune the system of double pension, the ageing artists got no exemption.

C Gopapalla, a 75-year-old clarinet master from Amarapuram mandal stopped getting pension from September last after his name was deleted from the list of pensioners at the gram Sachivalayam on the ground that his wife was getting old-age pension.

 

“We have sacrificed our lives on theatre arts and have little means for sustenance at this old age. The pension was a big relief to me,” he said and pleaded that the government consider the pathetic condition of artists.

In another case, Illuri Raghunath, 70, harmonist from Syndicate Nagar in Anantapur rural, found his name was deleted from the list. His wife Illuri Rajeswari also found her name was removed from the old-age pension list. The artist says the family is eligible for double pension and has provided all relevant papers to the officials and yet this has happened.

 

The Grama Sachivalayam of Rachanapalli told DC that the officials have sent a message to the higher authorities with a recommendation to add the name of Rajeswari, but a response might take time.

Raghunath has been a harmonist for more than five decades. He pleads that the government give double pension to the families of aged artists by way of relaxing the rules.

“The Covid pandemic has an adverse impact on artists. We have no booking for programmes in the villages for the past year and a half. Our only source of income has dried up,” he stated.

 

Reacting to the deletion of names from the list for pensions for artists, state Nataka Academy corporation chairperson Chamaluru Haritha said she would bring this to the notice of the chief minister and seek a relaxation for all deserving cases.

Tags: old-age pension, double pension, ageing artists
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


