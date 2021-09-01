Nation Other News 01 Sep 2021 32 college students ...
Nation, In Other News

32 college students test Covid positive in Karnataka's Kolar

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,217 new COVID19 cases, 1198 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours
There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now. (Photo: PTI/File)
 There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Karnataka's Kolar KGF College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

"32 students are infected with COVID in a college in KGF nursing college. All of them are Kerala returnees. I will visit the college and take action against the college management," said the Minister.

 

He further said that the COVID-19 has been brought under control to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day while adding that the government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic.

According to the state health department, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,217 new COVID19 cases, 1198 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now.

...
Tags: kolar, kolar district
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

The Sprinklr activities continued only for less than a month and by April 20, 2020. (Representational Image)

Sivasankar had no evil motive in Sprinklr data deal, says panel report

The incident happened during the inauguration of the extended metro rail services up to Kengeri on August 29. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt notice to BMRCL for ignoring Kannada at Metro Rail event

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics sign deal for anti-drone system

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->