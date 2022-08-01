  
Nation Other News 01 Aug 2022 Water pollution beco ...
Nation, In Other News

Water pollution becomes continues to be hazardous to life in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 1, 2022, 10:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 10:03 pm IST
According to Dr Shiva Raju K., head of medicine department at KIMS Hospital, chronic and acute waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water can be classified based on the chemicals and bacteria present in the water. "Considering the pollution in the Musi river, heavy rains bring water-borne diseases such as typhoid, viral Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, dysentery, and acute gastrointestinal infections.” (Photo: Pixabay)
 According to Dr Shiva Raju K., head of medicine department at KIMS Hospital, chronic and acute waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water can be classified based on the chemicals and bacteria present in the water. "Considering the pollution in the Musi river, heavy rains bring water-borne diseases such as typhoid, viral Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, dysentery, and acute gastrointestinal infections.” (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Untreated water from chemical and pharmaceutical companies is being directly discharged into Hussainsagar and Musi, along with hazardous waste, domestic sewage, and garbage, posing a risk to the downtown villages.

Environmental experts noted that groundwater contamination was a major issue in the areas where the Musi and Krishna rivers meet at Vadapally. Nearby villages at this intersection have complained about the groundwater in borewells becoming contaminated over time due to the seepage from the Musi.

Prof. Purushotham Reddy Kumbham, an environmentalist, emphasised that the city's water contamination problem was not limited to Hussainsagar and Musi. "To understand the city's water pollution, one must first understand the history of industrialisation in Hyderabad," he noted. Pharmaceutical industries that thrived in the 1970s and 1980s, including the major industry Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDBL) in Balanagar, which acquired 990 acres of land, contributed significantly to waterbody and groundwater contamination, particularly in industrial areas."

Hyderabad has three major common effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at Jeedimetla, Patancheru, and Bolaram, but these are inadequate. Partially treated water effluents are eventually discharged into Musi via direct pipelines, reaching Hussainsagar and the Musi river basin. “The contaminated and toxic water that flows down the Musi up to Suryapet enters the fields in the downtown stream villages,” stated Prof. Purushotham Reddy.

According to Dr Shiva Raju K., head of medicine department at KIMS Hospital, chronic and acute waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water can be classified based on the chemicals and bacteria present in the water. "Considering the pollution in the Musi river, heavy rains bring water-borne diseases such as typhoid, viral Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea, dysentery, and acute gastrointestinal infections.”

He stated that excess metal toxicity and chemical elements in the groundwater had proven to be a major health threat. “Excess chemical elements and metals in the water such as mercury, selenium, cadmium, and copper because of contamination from plastic waste, chemical industries can bring different types of health disorders," he said. Menstrual irregularities, fertility issues, anaemia, and various infections are all long-term issues for women. These can also have an effect on children's cognitive abilities as they age, he noted.

Meanwhile, sarpanch B.Shankar told Deccan Chronicle,  "Borewells located approximately 2 kilometres along the Musi River's banks are receiving contaminated water from Patancheru's chemical and pharmaceutical industries. During March, April, and May, highly concentrated polluted water flows from the Musi to the village and eventually into the groundwater."

The sarpanch stated that the milk output of cows and buffaloes had decreased over time from around eight litres to three to four litres. Cattle were experiencing miscarriage and an increase in the number of abortions, as well as intestinal and gut diseases, to name a few.

“Animals and cattle drink polluted water, and we have seen serious illnesses in cows and buffaloes as a result. Unfortunately, we are unable to find a remedy to the problem. The only thing we are fortunate about is that we are not using the river water for our drinking needs. However, we use the same water for farming in our fields, and farmers are hesitant to eat grains grown in their fields," he added.

Despite several letters to officials from the Pollution Control Board, HMDA, and irrigation department, no one has paid a visit to the village in the last six years. "I pressed the authorities to build an effluent treatment plant in the village, but nothing was done,” he said.

J. Sumathi, a scientist with the Telangana Pollution Control Board, was unavailable for comment.

...
Tags: groundwater, groundwater contamination, hussainsagar, musi water contamination, untreated water
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy — DC File Image

Bail plea of Viveka murder accused dismissed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

LS deadlock ends, MPs return

Due to heavy rains, about 40 people are believed to have died. In 934 villages, 12,704 houses got damaged and 1456 livestock died, but officially nothing has come out yet, Revanth said. — DC Image

Revanth scoffs at KCR’s Delhi tour



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Murmu even had to swim to reach the school

We used to walk to school barefooted and manage with one pair of dress for a whole year. But it did not give us any sense of inferiority as there was little scope of comparison. All the people of the area were living under similar conditions. We were all happy with our forests, streams and nature, Murmu (in picture) had said in an interview. — Twitter

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->